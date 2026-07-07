A new way of enjoying two familiar Korean staples is gaining traction on social media this summer. The combination pairs chilled soy milk, known as kongmul, with glutinous rice donuts cut into bite-sized pieces and soaked in the drink.

The pairing brings together the nutty, savory flavor of soy milk and the sweetness of freshly fried donuts. Kkwabaegi, or twisted donuts, along with glutinous rice donuts and red bean-filled varieties, are the most popular choices. The chewy donuts are typically sold hot out of the fryer at bakeries and traditional markets across the country.

To try the combination at home, pour cold soy milk into a bowl and add pieces of donuts. Thicker soy milk works better, acting almost like a cream and adding a richer flavor to the donuts. Salt or sugar can be added to taste, though many say the sugar coating on the donuts provides enough sweetness on its own. The kkwabaegi absorb the liquid quickly and soften fast, so they are best eaten first.

Soy milk is easy to find in Korea, sold at supermarkets, traditional markets and online. Demand rises in summer, when kongguksu, a chilled noodle dish served in soy milk broth, becomes a seasonal favorite for beating the heat.

The pairing of soy milk and fried dough is not entirely new. In Daegu, kongguk has long been a local specialty, made by adding fried strips of glutinous rice dough and wheat flour dough to warm soy milk, along with soybean powder and egg yolk. The dish traces back to the 1960s, influenced by Chinese food sold by immigrants who settled in the city, and resembles Chinese doujiang served with youtiao, though the Daegu version is thicker and nuttier.