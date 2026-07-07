Korea Medical Institute said Tuesday it had obtained quality management certification in accordance with the ISO 9001 standard set by the International Organization for Standardization.

The standard requires an organization to have a systematic framework to consistently manage and improve the quality of its products and services.

The certification, awarded by the Korea Management Registrar, covers the entire screening process, from reservations and examinations to result consultations, at KMI's eight medical check-up centers nationwide.

To obtain the certification, KMI established a comprehensive quality management framework, standardized operating procedures and manuals, and strengthened its internal audit and risk management systems.

KMI said the certification would help further standardize its screening services, help continuously improve service quality and enhance customer-centered care, while reinforcing trust in its medical services.

"This ISO 9001 certification objectively demonstrates that KMI has established an internationally recognized quality management system across all of its health screening services," KMI Chairman Lee Kwang-bae said.

"We will continue to strengthen customer-centered quality management and systematic operations to further establish KMI as a trusted provider of medical check-up services," he added.