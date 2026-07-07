NCT127 is gearing up for an August comeback, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

The report says that the NCT subunit is expected to release its seventh studio album on Aug. 24, which will be its first album in two years since “Walk.” The album was the group's seventh consecutive million-selling set and the titular track came in first place on television music chart shows three times.

Since then, Taeyong and Jaehyun completed their military service as members of marching bands in the Navy and the Army, respectively. Doyoung and Jungwoo started their service in December 2025.

The new album will feature five of the original seven bandmates: Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun and Haechan.

On Monday and Tuesday, the five shared pictures and videos of themselves celebrating the group's tenth anniversary, as well as messages from producers including American producer and songwriter Dem Jointz.