The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday urged the public to exercise caution in border areas during periods of heavy rainfall, warning that land mines buried near the Demilitarized Zone could be washed away and carried into civilian areas through rivers.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korean land mines in the DMZ could be washed down south during the rainy season in areas connected to rivers shared by South and North Korea, including the Imjin River, Hantan River, Hwagang River, Bukhan River and Inbuk Stream, which flow toward the Han River estuary.

Authorities warned that when heavy rain falls across border regions, buried mines can become dislodged and move downstream into South Korean territory, posing a serious safety risk to residents, visitors and people engaging in outdoor activities near waterways.

The military advised the public to remain alert near rivers shared by the two Koreas.

Anyone who discovers an unidentified object they suspect to be a land mine should not touch or approach it under any circumstances, officials said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff urged people to immediately report suspicious objects to a nearby military unit or police station.