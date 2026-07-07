Hearts2Hearts are set to release a single album in Japan on Aug. 12, which will also mark the group’s official debut in the country, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

Three tracks from “Iconic Heart” will be unveiled online two days ahead of the album drop.

The eight-member group has already enjoyed success in Japan, with its first EP “Focus” from October last year landing atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

Its second EP “Lemon Tang” released last month ranked No. 2 on the album chart. The second mini album sold close to 600,000 copies in the first week, a career-best for the rookie act. Thanking fans for the chart success of “Rude!,” a prerelease from the EP, Hearts2Hearts gifted fans the Japanese-language version of the dance tune.