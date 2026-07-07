Vietnam has become the largest source of international students at South Korean universities, narrowly surpassing China.

The Ministry of Education and the Korean Educational Development Institute said in the seventh edition of the report Reading Our Education Through Data that Vietnam accounted for 75,198 international students enrolled at Korean universities as of April 2025, compared with 74,820 from China, a difference of just 378 students.

The report said South Korea had 403 universities and colleges in 2025, with the number continuing to decline. Total enrollment, which had fallen from 2021 to 2024, edged up to 2,339,937 students in 2025.

The number of international students reached 253,512, including 179,171 in degree programs, 73,388 in training programs, and 953 in joint education programs.

Following Vietnam and China, the largest groups of international students came from Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Nepal.