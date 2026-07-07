Monsta X vocalist reflects on entering his 30s, trusting his instincts and finding his own musical identity

Nearly four years after releasing his first solo album, Monsta X vocalist Kihyun is returning not simply with new music, but with a clearer understanding of who he has become.

His second EP, “Borderline,” set for release on Tuesday, marks his first solo release in three years and nine months since his 2022 EP “Youth.”

The seven-track album arrives after his military service, Monsta X’s group activities and ongoing world tour, and Kihyun said the long wait allowed him to make an album he could feel fully confident about.

“It wasn’t an easy process because I was busy after returning from the military, releasing an album as a group and going on a world tour after,” Kihyun said during a roundtable interview at Starship Entertainment’s headquarters in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. “But I heard many people were waiting for my solo album, including those who aren’t necessarily fans, so I wanted to take enough time and make something with good quality.”

That process began last year as soon as Kihyun was discharged from the military. He was actively involved in shaping the album, from its overall track count to the kinds of songs he wanted to include.

At the center of that process was the lead track “So Good,” a song Kihyun said felt like the clearest representation of where he is now.

“Among the seven tracks, around four of them were lead track candidates, as they were all dynamic enough to make you wonder, ‘Is this really just a side track?’” he said. “But I thought a lead track had to carry the album’s overall message and show off my musical colors without being overshadowed by any other song. ‘So Good’ was the song that made me feel like I’d regret it if I didn’t choose it as the lead track.”

The song also represents a different approach from his previous solo releases. While “Voyager” and “Youth” from 2022 leaned into bright rock energy and a sense of freedom, “So Good” demanded more restraint, vocal control and emotional buildup.

“With ‘Voyager’ and ‘Youth,’ I really pushed for songs that felt refreshing, energetic and freeing,” he said. “Back then, I had a lot of rigid thoughts and stress and rock music helped release that. I wanted to feel free onstage, at least when I was performing my solo albums.”

But repeating the same approach for a third solo album, he said, began to feel tiring.

“(‘So Good’) is still based on rock and band sounds, but I think it contains more than that,” Kihyun said. “It starts in a more delicate and lyrical way and it’s not a song where I can jump around freely while singing like ‘Voyager.’ I wondered whether it was wise of me to choose a song that depends so much on my vocal condition and requires so much preparation, but I thought it was time to show off this side of myself.”

For Kihyun, that side is his voice itself.

“I wanted to sing a song that has a clear beginning, development, climax and conclusion — one that shows both lyrical moments and powerful vocals,” he said. “I wanted to sing a song that only I can perfect, not a song anyone else could sing.”

The song’s message — trusting one’s own choices despite the voices demanding answers — also mirrors his current life.

“As I entered my 30s, I started thinking more deeply and more broadly about many things,” Kihyun said. “It’s an age where you have to take responsibility for your decisions. ‘So Good’ talks about the freedom that comes when you trust the choice you made and move forward, even when there are so many voices around you telling you what the right answer is. That really connects to my life.”

The album's title, "Borderline," builds on the idea of embracing uncertainty. Kihyun said it represents the moment of crossing a line by choice and trusting what lies beyond, even without knowing the outcome.

“The message behind ‘Borderline’ is that once you cross that line through your own choice, you don’t know what lies ahead, but because you trusted your choice and crossed the line, you can feel free and at peace,” he said.

Kihyun said he hopes the album will establish him not only as Monsta X's main vocalist but also as a solo artist with a distinct musical identity.

He described the release as a defining milestone in his solo career.

"If my journey until now was about meeting different versions of myself and discovering my colors, I think this album firmly establishes my musical identity as a solo artist," he said. "From now on, I want to think about how to share that color with more people."