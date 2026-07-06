Prosecutors are asking for prison sentences for three men accused of shooting two dogs with BB guns at a restaurant in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

During a hearing on Friday at the Busan District Court, prosecutors asked for two-year prison sentences for two of the men, both in their 20s, on charges that include special property damage. They requested a one year and six month sentence for the third man, also in his 20s.

The three are accused of attacking two pet dogs at a restaurant on June 8 last year with an illegally modified BB gun. One of the dogs died after months of treatment. The other had to have an eye removed.

At the time, two of the three men were active-duty conscripts.

The court will announce its verdict on Aug. 18.

Before the hearing on Friday, animal rights groups including Beagle Rescue Network held a press conference outside the courthouse. They described the case as "a serious act of violence in which thousands of BB gun pellets were fired at living animals," and called for strict punishment.