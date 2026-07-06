Korean rapper Penomeco is one of the artists featured on a project album from Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho that released online on Saturday, according to Penomeco's agency Ego Group.

The album celebrates both the 2026 World Cup and the launch of Ronaldinho’s music label, Tu Musica, in the spring. The release boasts a long list of global musicians, 44 artists from 18 regions, to be exact, including Jamaican hitmaker Sean Paul, American singer Justin Quiles and British DJ and producer Jonas Blue. Penomeco is the only K-pop act on the list.

“This album brings together a team of global stars, and for me it is a dream come true, because music has always been part of my life,” Ronaldinho said in a statement.

Penomeco dropped the single “My Chick” in June and participated in writing songs for BoyNextDoor’s first studio album, released in May.