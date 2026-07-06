Babymonster’s music video for “Psycho” reached 200 million views on YouTube as of Sunday, said label YG Entertainment.

It is the group’s eighth video to reach the milestone.

“Psycho” is a B-side track from the group's second EP “We Go Up,” released in October last year. The music video was released the following month and was the most-viewed video in 24 hours on YouTube. It also sat atop trending music videos worldwide chart on the platform for three days.

Meanwhile, the group heads to Kobe on Wednesday to kick off the Japan leg of its “Choom” tour on Wednesday. Babymonster will visit five more cities in the country, before performing in eight cities across Southeast Asia and three in Oceania.