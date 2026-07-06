Samsung Wallet retained its position as South Korea’s most-used mobile payments app in May, attracting more than 19 million monthly active users, while major rivals such as Kakao Pay, KB Pay and Naver Pay posted record user numbers, intensifying competition in the fast-growing digital payments market.

According to market tracker Wiseapp Retail Goods, Samsung Wallet recorded 19.04 million monthly active users in May, maintaining a wide lead over competitors.

Kakao Pay ranked second with 11.87 million users, followed by KB Pay with 10.37 million and Shinhan SOL Pay with 8.19 million.

Among the major payment platforms, Kakao Pay, KB Pay, Naver Pay and NH Pay each reached their highest monthly user counts since launch, reflecting growing consumer adoption of mobile payment services.