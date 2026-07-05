Samgyetang, a go-to stamina dish eaten during "chobok," the first of the three hottest days of Korean summer, is getting pricier each year.

The average price for a bowl of samgyetang in Seoul reached 18,154 won ($12) in May, up 29 percent from 14,077 won in 2021, according to data released by the Korea Consumer Agency on Sunday. The data also showed that famous restaurants now charge more than 20,000 won for the summer staple.

Prices have risen steadily in recent years, from 14,577 won in 2022 to 16,423 won in 2023 and 17,654 won last year. The average price first crossed 18,000 won in August 2024 and has stayed near that level since, the data showed.