Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves has hit the sidelines with right middle finger inflammation, as his frustrating season took a turn for the worse.

The Braves placed Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday, with Kyle Farmer being activated in a corresponding move.

For Kim, this is the same finger that was surgically repaired after he slipped on ice in his native South Korea and tore a ligament in January.

The incident occurred soon after Kim had signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves, who had designs on having the former Gold Glove winner as their primary shortstop.

Kim only made his season debut in mid-May and has been struggling mightily at the plate, batting just .068 (5-for-73) in 27 games with zero home runs, three RBIs and 22 strikeouts against only nine walks.

The Braves have been rotating Mauricio Dubon, Jorge Mateo and Jim Jarvis as their starting shortstop.

With Kim out, San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo is now the only active South Korean player in Major League Baseball. (Yonhap)