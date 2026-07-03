A woman who blackmailed South Korean football star Son Heung-min with a false pregnancy claim has been sentenced to four years in prison, while her male accomplice received a two-year sentence.

Both sentences are now final.

In June 2024, the woman, in her 20s, extorted 300 million won ($195,000) from Son by threatening to publicize the false pregnancy claim. Prosecutors said that Son paid to protect his reputation and career.

The woman did not appeal the four-year sentence issued by the appeals court in April, making it final.

Her accomplice, a man in his 40s, appealed his two-year sentence and the case went to the Supreme Court. The court dismissed the appeal last month, according to the judiciary on Thursday.

The pair, who were in a romantic relationship, were also convicted of attempting to extort an additional 70 million won by threatening to disclose the false pregnancy and an abortion to the media and Son's family between March and May last year. The attempt was unsuccessful.

Both defendants were indicted while in custody in June 2025. The trial court found that Son likely suffered significant emotional distress due to the crime, and the appeals court upheld the sentences, finding no grounds for a reduction.