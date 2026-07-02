SEJONG -- Sejong Special Self-Governing City has achieved its largest-ever single investment deal since its establishment, securing 8 trillion won ($5.2 billion) from Samsung Electro-Mechanics to build a cutting-edge semiconductor package substrate production line, city officials said Thursday.

The agreement was signed at Samsung Display’s second campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, with new Sejong Mayor Cho Sang-ho, regional governors and executives from Samsung, SK Hynix, and Celltrion in attendance.

The deal forms part of Samsung’s broader 140 trillion won investment plan for the Chungcheong region, positioning Sejong as a global hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Samsung’s new facility will focus on AI server package substrates (FC-BGA), a critical component that connects semiconductor chips to mainboards in high-performance computing systems, according to officials.

Demand for these substrates has surged alongside the global boom in AI data centers. The investment will also expand research and development capabilities, transforming Samsung’s Sejong plant — in operation since 1990 — into a cornerstone of the AI era, they said.

Mayor Cho emphasized the significance of the deal. “Within just two days of the fifth administration’s launch, we have secured a historic achievement that strengthens Sejong’s role as both the administrative capital and an economic powerhouse,” he said.

The city pledged full support to ensure smooth implementation, including expedited permits, infrastructure provision, and site development. Plans are underway to repurpose land at the Myunghak Industrial Complex for factory expansion, with alternative parking facilities to be constructed.

This milestone follows a 550 billion won investment agreement with retail giant Asung Daiso, bringing Sejong’s total secured investments to 8.55 trillion won in just two days.

The dual deals underscore Sejong’s growing appeal as a strategic base for both manufacturing and distribution industries, the officials said.

Cho was elected mayor of Sejong in local elections held on June 3, defeating rival candidate Mayor Choi Min-ho in a closely watched race.

His victory marked a turning point for Sejong’s political and economic trajectory, as Cho campaigned on strengthening Sejong’s dual role as South Korea’s administrative capital and a self-sustaining economic hub.

A seasoned public servant, Cho has emphasized balanced national growth, innovation-driven industry and infrastructure expansion as his core priorities.

His swift success in securing landmark investments from Samsung and Asung Daiso within days of taking office has bolstered his reputation as a pragmatic leader capable of delivering tangible results.