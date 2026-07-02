Classiq Technologies said Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement with Korean quantum AI data center specialist QAI to launch South Korea's first locally operated Quantum-as-a-Service, or QaaS, business.

The partnership aims to make quantum computing more accessible to companies, government agencies, research institutes and universities by allowing them to develop, test and run applications across multiple quantum hardware environments.

Classiq is a global quantum software company that has raised more than $200 million in funding and provides a platform for developing quantum applications independent of specific hardware systems.

Its SOC 2-certified platform includes what the company describes as the world's first high-level language compiler capable of automatically translating quantum algorithms into optimized, hardware-executable quantum circuits.

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine Classiq's quantum software technology with QAI's domestic infrastructure to create an integrated environment covering the full quantum application lifecycle, from design and development to execution.

The partners said they aim to accelerate the commercial adoption of quantum computing in Korea by offering an end-to-end QaaS platform for business and research users.

They also plan to explore domestic infrastructure options to meet the data sovereignty and security requirements of Korean public institutions and large enterprises, laying the groundwork for a sovereign quantum cloud service model.

The long-term roadmap includes joint marketing initiatives, engineer training and customer education programs aimed at expanding the local quantum computing ecosystem.

"This partnership is meaningful because it combines a global quantum software platform with QAI's infrastructure and commercialization capabilities to establish the foundation for a quantum cloud service optimized for the Korean market," said Im Se-man, chief executive officer of QAI.