Stray Kids generated 1 billion streams each with their sixth and ninth EPs on Spotify, according to label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.

With the two mini albums following the first LP “Go Live,” the first LP repackaged album “In Life,” the second LP “Noeasy,” and the third LP “5-Star,” the octet now has six albums that reached the milestone. They have the second most for a K-pop group, only after BTS.

The gorup's sixth EP “Oddinary” was released in 2022 and its ninth EP “Ate” in 2024. Both hit the Billboard 200 at No. 1, contributing to the record-setting eight No. 1s streak atop the chart the group holds.

In August, Stray Kids may add another set to the record, as they roll out their tenth EP “This & That.” Before the album drop, they will have five shows in Seoul and launch an international tour.