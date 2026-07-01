Five-member act aims to bridge hip-hop subculture and K-pop while carving out its own identity

Hip-hop label AOMG is entering a new territory with the debut of its first-ever girl crew, Keyveatz, as the five-member act officially launched Tuesday with its debut EP, “Oxy_Gen.”

The group — Juwon, Yeseul, Newy, Yuna and Jione — unveiled the album during a showcase held at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, introducing itself not as a conventional girl group but as a “girl crew” built on hip-hop culture, artistic individuality and collective attitude.

The debut also marks one of the first major projects under AOMG’s ongoing “2.0” rebranding initiative, which seeks to usher in a new generation of artists following the label’s recent restructuring.

Leader Juwon explained that the team’s name combines the words “key” and “beats."

“We want to become the crew that creates a new musical flow,” she said. “The name carries the meaning of becoming the key that opens new directions while throwing a new move into the scene.”

According to the members, the distinction between a girl group and a girl crew lies less in the music itself than in the mindset behind it.

“Rather than following a fixed concept, we want to be defined by how we move and create,” said Yuna. “We draw from underground and less mainstream culture, and want to turn those influences into a style that feels unpredictable and distinctly ours.”

The group’s debut EP, “Oxy_Gen,” combines “Oxy” for oxygen and “Gen” for generation, and persistence behind the group’s journey.

“More than the outcome, this album reflects the pressure we’ve accumulated, the effort we’ve put in and our determination to keep going until the end,” said Jione. “Instead of trying to be perfect — which was something we were unhealthily obsessed with at one point — we want to present ourselves as a group that constantly pushes forward.”

The five-track EP blends hip-hop with Jersey Club, trap and R&B, featuring prerelease singles “Key Beats” and “Catch My Breath,” alongside lead track “Oxy” as well as side tracks “Sub_Zero” featuring rapper Punchnello and “Suck It Up.”

While “Oxy” showcases the group’s explosive energy through pounding hip-hop production, “Suck It Up” carries a more personal meaning for the members, with all five participating in its creation.

Asked how Keyveatz hopes to distinguish itself in an increasingly crowded market of hip-hop-inspired girl groups, the members pointed to the diversity of each individual’s strengths.

“We’re all moving toward the same goal, but each member has different talents,” said Yeseul. “Our identity isn’t limited to music. It can expand into fashion, art and many other creative fields, and I think that’s what makes us different.”

Playing on the album’s title, she added that the group hopes to become “oxygen” for the industry in more ways than one.

“Oxygen helps people breathe, but it’s also what sparks a flame,” she said. “As a newly debuted girl crew, we hope to become the spark that ignites a new wave.”