Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye’s collaboration single “Iconic by Mistake” logged two weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, ranking No. 43 on the chart dated July 4.

It slid down five rungs from the previous week, when it hit the main songs chart at the highest spot for a K-pop girl group’s endeavor from this year. On Billboard’s Global 200 it sits at No. 23, as well as No. 24 on the Global Excl. US chart.

The single climbed to No. 21 on Spotify’s global weekly songs chart from No. 25. On UK’s Official Singles Top 100, it claimed the No. 36 spot, following its debut at No. 22.

Meanwhile, Le Sserafim’s “Celebration” was rearranged and used as the closing track for the latest DC Comics film “Supergirl,” which came to cinemas in Korea last week.