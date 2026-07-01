V of BTS exceeded 700 million plays on Spotify with his solo single “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyoshin).”

This is his second solo song to accomplish the feat on the platform, after “Love Me Again.”

“Winter Ahead” was released in November 2024 while he was enlisted. Despite the lack of promotional activities, the winter song entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 99, becoming his fifth solo entry on the main singles chart. In the UK, it ranked No. 86 on the Official Singles Chart. The jazzy tune also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 86 regions upon release.

Separately, BTS will perform in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday for its ongoing world tour “Arirang.” The group then heads to London, Munich and Paris for two shows in each city in the following weeks.