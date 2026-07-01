Seventeen subunit V8 will open a pop-up in Seoul on July 4, offering fans a real-life experience of its namesake first EP, agency Pledis Entertainment said on Tuesday.

Visitors will be greeted by the music video for the main track “Singasong” projected onto a huge media wall, along with props from the video on display. Fans can listen to the music and have their pictures taken.

The duo of Vernon and The8 released the mini album on Monday. A string of international musicians participated in producing the eight-track release, including Pharrell Williams.

The pair will have standalone shows in Gyeonggi Province on July 11 and 12, and in Hong Kong on July 17-19. The pop-up store held at Hybe headquarters will run until July 9.