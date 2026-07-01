Hybe, a South Korean entertainment company and the agency behind BTS, has planted more than 460,000 mangrove trees in Bangladesh over the past three years, the company said Tuesday in its 2025 Sustainability Management Report.

The company's ECO Village project is aimed at planting 100,000 mangrove trees every year in Dacope, Khulna, southwestern Bangladesh, it said. The project was launched in 2023 in partnership with the K-Green Foundation.

Mangrove trees are among the world's most effective carbon sinks, absorbing four to five times more carbon than land-based trees. Hybe estimates the restored forest will absorb about 426,000 metric tons of carbon over the next 20 years. Beyond storing carbon, mangroves provide habitats for diverse wildlife, protect coastal communities from storms, and support local livelihoods through fishing, crab harvesting, and other income-generating activities.

The sustainability report notes that 462,160 trees have been planted since the project began and that it has benefited 5,430 people from 1,355 households.

"Hybe has worked to fulfill its environmental responsibilities, considering the impact the entertainment industry has on the environment," Hybe's Sustainability Committee said. "We plan to expand our efforts to cut the environmental impact from albums, merchandise and concerts."

Hybe recently joined forces with LETZero, which is affiliated with LG Chem, to use their recycled plastic material PCR ABS (post-consumer recycled acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) to produce version four of its BTS light stick.

The label has also used eco-friendly packaging for its albums, using paper for both the cushioning materials and outer boxes, along with creating digital albums that could replace physical ones.

The Hybe report also highlights last year's sustainability achievements for artists, fans and employees.