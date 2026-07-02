진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Early World Cup exit reopens old wounds on Hong, KFA leadership

기사 요약: 한국 축구대표팀이 2026 월드컵에서 조기 탈락하면서 홍명보 감독의 전술과 리더십은 물론, 대한축구협회의 구조적 문제를 둘러싼 비판도 거세지고 있다.

[1] South Korea's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup confirmed for many fans widespread concerns that have followed throughout head coach Hong Myung-bo’s second run leading the national team: questions over what appears to be a lack of tactics, his dubious appointment process that bypassed interview and presentations and the unwarranted trust in him by the national soccer association that was already facing accusations of poor governance and weak accountability.

tactic: 작전

dubious: 수상쩍은

bypass: 우회하다

unwarranted: 부당한

[2] These doubts began to brew long before the team officially failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a fate that was only decided Sunday.’

brew: 양조하다, (커피·차를) 끓이다.

knockout stage: 지면 탈락하는 단계. *knockout:일격에 쓰러뜨림. KO

fate: 운명

[3] It was ultimately determined not by the three matches the team played, but by the results of games played by third-place teams in other groups.

determine: 결정하다

[4] The expanded 48-team World Cup had given third-place teams a second chance to avoid elimination from the knockout round, but in the end it only prolonged uncertainty and aggravated disappointment for South Korean fans.

avoid: 피하다

elimination: 탈락

prolonged: 장기적인

aggravated: 악화된

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10790631

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638