A one-of-a-kind rookie card featuring Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has sold for more than $2.56 million at a public auction, setting a record for the Japanese baseball star’s rookie cards.

MLB.com reported Tuesday that the 2018 rookie card, released during Ohtani’s debut season in Major League Baseball, was sold for $2,562,229.

The card is part of Topps’ premium “Topps Chrome” series and features the highly coveted “SuperFractor” design, a rare gold-patterned parallel card typically produced as a single copy worldwide.

The Ohtani card was a true “1-of-1” edition, meaning only one was made, and received a 9.5 grade out of 10 from professional graders.

Auction house Goldin said the sale marked the highest publicly recorded price ever paid for an Ohtani rookie card.

Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels. During his first season, he posted a .285 batting average with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs as a hitter, while also going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA as a pitcher, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Since then, Ohtani has developed into one of baseball’s biggest global stars, driving up the value of rare collectibles associated with him.

Now with the Dodgers, Ohtani is continuing his dominance this season, batting .293 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs while also posting an 8-2 record with a 1.58 ERA as a pitcher.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)