Wanna One member and actor Park Ji-hoon's fan concerts in Seoul, Hong Kong and Taipei have sold out, his agency YY Entertainment said Tuesday.

Both shows in Seoul for his fan concert tour "Re:flect" in Seoul, held on May 30 and 31, were fully booked. Tickets for the Hong Kong and Taipei stops sold out within seconds of going on sale.

The Asia fan concert marks Park's first Asian tour in seven years.

Park has been meeting with fans in eleven cities across Asia, starting in Japan on May 23, followed by Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong. He is set to visit Taipei on July 5 before visiting Bangkok, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

"Park's heartfelt performances and love for his fans have led to a string of sold-out shows in Asia," the agency's official said. "He will reciprocate the love with the performances that only Park can deliver throughout the remaining tour."

Park has continued working in both music and acting. He released his first single, "Re:flect" in April, after his film success with "The King's Warden." He also played the lead in the Tving original series "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," which concluded on June 16.