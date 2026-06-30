Junkyu of Treasure told fans he would be taking some time off through a handwritten letter on Monday.

In the letter posted to the group's fan community, he asked fans for understanding as he focuses on his health.

“Every moment [of the past six years] has been like a miracle ... but running at full speed with eyes only ahead, I seemed to have missed a voice, signals from within,” he wrote, adding that he has realized that the time has come to pause and take care of himself.

Apologizing for worrying his fans, he promised to become a healthier and happier person and return with a smile on his face.

Treasure brought out its fourth EP “New Wav” earlier in June. The mini album sold over a million copies in one week and topped the Oricon chart in Japan. The group kicked off an eight-city tour with a Seoul show on June 19.