Cortis' label vowed to take a firm stand against “fans” who invade the privacy and infringe on the safety of the boy group's members.

Big Hit Music announced on Monday via a fan platform that it has filed lawsuits against those who have manipulated photographs of the artists and posted them online with malicious intent. The management company also asked fans not to gather and trade personal information about the members, adding that it filed a complaint against an online account that circulated details of the bandmates’ flights.

Some stans even installed GPS devices on the group’s vehicle and tailed the members during their recent visit to Paris, said the label, warning that it will take legal action if necessary.

Cortis stormed into the K-pop scene in August and dropped two mini-albums, selling over 1 million and 2.5 million copies, respectively. The group has garnered over 800 million streams on Spotify and has spent six straight weeks on the Billboard 200 with the second EP.