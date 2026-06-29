The 2026 Seoul International Book Fair, the country's largest book festival, wrapped up its five-day run at Coex in southern Seoul on Sunday.

Organizers estimate that around 150,000 people attended this year's fair, a turnout comparable to last year's. Long queues were a common sight throughout the exhibition halls as crowds flocked to popular publishing booths in search of limited-edition books and merchandise.

Last year, actor Park Jung-min drew massive crowds after appearing as the head of his publishing house, Muze. This year, a number of actors were spotted taking part in the fair.

Actor Mun Ka-young held a book signing at the Wisdom House booth on Saturday.

She published her first essay collection, "Pata," in 2024. According to the publisher, the book, told through the fictional character Pata, explores her reflections on confronting both herself and the world around her.

Mun also shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning the post, "It's been a while."

K-pop boy band CNBlue member and actor Kang Min-hyuk appeared at the Dreambooks booth on Friday to celebrate the revised and expanded edition of his 2022 book "Not Everything Is Like That," which combines photographs with personal essays.

Actor Hong Kyung met readers at the Prismof publishing booth on Friday, where he joined director Byun Sung-hyun for a signing event celebrating the publication of the screenplay book for the 2025 Netflix film "Good News."

Some actors participated in panel discussions and other programs throughout the fair.

Actor Kim Shin-rock joined neuroscientist Chang Dong-sun for a main-stage seminar on Saturday titled, "Can Humans and AI Fall in Love?"

Actor Shin So-yul participated in an audiobook reading with a cast of voice actors on Saturday, hosted by the audiobook platform Welaaa.