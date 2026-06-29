Korea's group-stage exit clouds advertising revenue, talent payments are delayed and retail bondholders stage protest

South Korean broadcaster JTBC is facing crisis after crisis after filing for court-supervised corporate rehabilitation, with its financial troubles now rippling across its sports, entertainment and scripted programming businesses.

The broadcaster's exclusive World Cup rights have already taken a hit after Korea failed to advance beyond the group stage at the expanded 48-team tournament, sharply reducing the commercial value of the remaining matches.

JTBC holds the country's exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup from 2026 through 2030, as well as the Summer and Winter Olympics from 2026 to 2032. In April, the network reached a sublicensing agreement with public broadcaster KBS for the ongoing World Cup. According to reports, JTBC paid approximately 190 billion won ($123 million) for the tournament's domestic rights, while KBS agreed to pay 14 billion won for sublicensing rights.

Ahead of Korea's three group-stage matches, JTBC and KBS generated an estimated 18.5 billion won and 18 billion won, respectively, in advertising sales. However, after the country's elimination was confirmed Sunday, broadcasters now face uncertainty regarding how much additional advertising revenue can be generated from the remainder of the tournament without the national team drawing viewers.

The broadcaster's liquidity crunch has also begun affecting its entertainment division.

JTBC confirmed some cast members and agencies representing talent on JTBC's flagship variety shows, including "Knowing Bros," "Chef & My Fridge" and "Divorce Camp," did not receive appearance fees by their scheduled payment dates. After missing the deadlines, the broadcaster reportedly contacted agencies individually to request extensions and ask for their understanding.

A JTBC spokesperson told The Korea Herald Monday that while payments have been delayed by the corporate rehabilitation proceedings, appearance fees are now being processed in accordance with court procedures.

The financial strain has also raised questions about the broadcaster's scripted productions. Filming on the upcoming drama "Love Rediscovered," starring Kim So-yeon and Kim Ji-seok, was suspended on June 22. As speculation mounted that production had been suspended because of JTBC's financial difficulties, the production team said the monthlong hiatus had been planned to allow for script revisions and the rainy season, denying any connection to the broadcaster's restructuring.

Meanwhile, frustration among investors continues to grow.

Individual bondholders on Sunday sought corporate rehabilitation and debt restructuring, publicly accusing the broadcaster and its umbrella group, JoongAng Group, of orchestrating what they described as a "planned bankruptcy" and calling on the government to investigate.

The JTBC bondholders' association held a protest outside Jongno-gu in Seoul on Sunday, demanding compensation for creditors and condemning what they characterized as a deliberate effort by JoongAng Group to shield the broader conglomerate while leaving retail investors to absorb the losses.

During the protest, the bondholders said the companies entered corporate rehabilitation and debt restructuring just three months after issuing the bonds, without providing investors with advance notice of their deteriorating financial condition. They argued that the group continued raising capital despite allegedly knowing it could not repay its debts, describing the situation as a calculated effort to sacrifice individual investors to protect the broader corporate group.

JTBC's financial crisis first came to light on June 12, when the broadcaster declared a default after failing to repay 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings at maturity.

The situation escalated two days later, when four affiliates of JoongAng Group, including JoongAng Holdings and Megabox JoongAng, filed for corporate rehabilitation. JTBC followed on June 15, seeking court-supervised restructuring.