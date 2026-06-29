BoyNextDoor has wrapped up promotions for the group's first studio album, “Home,” as of Sunday.

The LP was released on June 8, preceded by prerelease “Ddok Ddok Ddok,” and debuted on Billboard 200 at the group's highest-ever No. 16. The eight-track set landed atop Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings as well as a series of major music charts at home and abroad. The LP sold over 1 million copies in the first week, becoming the six-piece act’s fourth consecutive million-seller.

The boy group looks to gain more traction as it embarks on its first overseas concert trip in mid-August. It will begin the tour with three sold-out nights in Seoul and visit six cities in Japan, 10 in North America and six in Southeast Asia.