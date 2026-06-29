Babymonster will release a music video for “I Like It” on July 6, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

Yang Hyun-suk, founder and executive producer of the label, promised the third music video from the group following the videos for “Choom” and “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” both of which generated 100 million views on YouTube.

“I Like It” is a B-side track from the seven-member act’s third EP “Choom.” The group performed the dance tune on stage for the first time at its Seoul concerts held from Friday to Sunday.

The Seoul shows kicked off Babymonster's second world tour, which is named after the third mini album. The tour resumes July 8 in Kobe, Japan, and continues to 16 more cities with more stops to be announced soon.