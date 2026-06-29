Suga of BTS invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX years before its June 12 stock market debut, according to a report published Monday by the South Korean news outlet Edaily.

Citing unnamed investment banking sources, Edaily reported that Suga invested through Link Asset Partners, a South Korean venture capital firm invested in the US aerospace company SpaceX. The report said the investment was made sometime before 2022, though it did not disclose the amount.

SpaceX's enterprise value was estimated at around $46 billion in 2020 and roughly $100 billion in 2021. Following its record-breaking initial public offering on the Nasdaq on June 12 — the largest IPO in US history — the company's valuation reportedly soared to about $1.77 trillion.

Based on those valuations, an investment made in 2021 would have appreciated by roughly 1,670 percent, while one made in 2020 would have gained nearly 3,750 percent. The actual return on Suga's investment, however, could not be verified because the size and timing of the investment remain undisclosed.

A Hybe official declined to comment on the report, telling Edaily that "it is difficult to confirm matters related to an artist's personal affairs."