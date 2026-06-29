Zerobaseone member Seok Matthew has been named the ambassador for Visit Seoul, the Seoul Tourism Organization announced Monday.

The tourism promotion division under Seoul city said it has appointed Seok to showcase the city's charms through the Met U in Seoul campaign. The campaign's name is a play on Matthew's name and "meet you."

"As a member of Zerobaseone, one of the leading K-pop groups driving the Korean Wave around the world, Seok Matthew's positive energy will create strong synergy with Seoul's appeal as a global tourism destination," said STO CEO Gil Ki-yeon.

For the campaign, Seok visited some of Seoul's trendiest spots, including Seongsu-dong, Hangang Park and Seosulla-gil.

Campaign videos will be released from Wednesday through July 14. Twelve videos, including two videos, six short-form challenges, interviews and behind-the-scenes are set to be uploaded on Visit Seoul's Instagram (@visitseoul_official), YouTube (@VisitSeoulTV) and TikTok (@visitseoul).

The STO is also holding an online giveaway. A selected fan who follows the division's official channels and leaves comments on the promotion page will receive an autographed Polaroid photo of Seok and official Seoul merchandise.