South Korea took part in an international meeting on artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains in Washington, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday, as countries seek closer cooperation on the infrastructure behind AI development.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-ah attended the second Pax Silica Summit in Washington, DC, where participants discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on AI innovation and semiconductor supply chains.

Pax Silica is an AI supply chain consultation framework launched by the US State Department in December last year. It brings together 24 member countries, including South Korea, Australia, Finland, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

At a public-private session held Thursday, participants discussed cooperation between governments and industry to support AI innovation ecosystems. An intergovernmental meeting Friday focused on policy conditions needed to promote AI innovation, including fair competition and innovation-friendly regulation.

Kim delivered lead remarks during a session on semiconductor supply chains, outlining South Korea’s strategy to strengthen its chip industry, the ministry said.

“Semiconductor supply chain resilience is a shared challenge that cannot be achieved through the efforts of individual countries alone,” Kim said, calling on member countries to work together to create a stable and predictable business environment.

She also briefed participants on South Korea’s AI Action Plan announced in February and expressed Seoul’s commitment to contributing to an innovation-friendly global environment across the AI value chain.

Participating countries agreed to prioritize cooperation on innovation-friendly policy frameworks, energy, critical minerals, skilled workers, semiconductors and private-sector collaboration in AI.

The countries also adopted a joint statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership.