Volvo Car Korea said Friday that sales of its flagship S90 sedan and XC90 SUV nearly doubled in the first five months of this year, as the Swedish automaker seeks to strengthen its presence in Korea’s premium family import car market with upgraded features and competitive pricing.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, S90 sales reached 768 vehicles from January to May, up 92 percent from a year earlier. Sales of the XC90 rose 91 percent on-year to 907 vehicles over the same period

The company said the two models appeal to family customers by combining Volvo's advanced safety technologies, next-generation user experience, sustainable premium materials and luxury convenience features.

The S90, Volvo's flagship sedan, reflects the brand's Scandinavian design philosophy and offers generous interior space, with an overall length of 5,090 millimeters and a wheelbase of 3,060 millimeters. Rear air suspension, previously available only on the top trim, now comes standard on the B5 Ultra trim, automatically adjusting ride height and damping according to road conditions and vehicle load to provide a more comfortable ride.

The seven-seat XC90 flagship SUV is offered with bright and dark exterior themes, allowing customers to choose a style that suits their preferences. Its Ultra trim features air suspension paired with an active chassis system that continuously monitors the vehicle, road conditions and driver inputs to enhance both ride comfort and driving performance.

Both models come equipped with Volvo Car UX and Naver Whale, enabling access to entertainment services such as video streaming platforms, social media and music streaming. They also feature an 11.2-inch standalone center display with 21 percent higher pixel density, improving visibility and ease of operation.

Volvo’s Safe Space Technology comes standard on both models, along with premium features including an Orrefors crystal gear shifter, a Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system and an advanced air purification system.

The company said the models are also backed by ownership benefits aimed at lowering maintenance concerns and improving long-term customer satisfaction. These include a five-year or 100,000-kilometer general parts warranty and consumables replacement service, an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty for high-voltage batteries, 15 years of free over-the-air software updates and a five-year complimentary 5G digital package.

The S90 is priced from 65.3 million won ($42,400) to 91.4 million won, while the XC90 ranges from 88.2 million won to 116.2 million won.