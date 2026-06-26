Three of K-entertainment's closest friends have turned a quiet mountain county into this summer's most talked-about getaway.

Singer-actress Hyeri shared a set of photos from her recent trip with Blackpink's Jisoo and model-actress Jung Ho-yeon on her social media on Thursday, captioning the post "our perfect first trip." Jisoo had posted her own snapshots a day earlier.

The images show the trio in matching plaid shirts and bare-faced ease, hiking, sharing meals and celebrating Jung's birthday, which fell on June 23.

The three have spoken openly about their friendship before. Hyeri once revealed on her YouTube channel that she, Jisoo and Jung share a group chat named "Pilateez," a nod to the Pilates classes that brought them together.

Their summer travel destination was Muju, North Jeolla Province, a fitting choice for Hyeri, who was named the eighth "Next Actor" of the Muju Film Festival. The 14th edition ran from June 4 to 8.

For travelers tempted to follow the trio's lead, here is what the area offers.

Muju Gucheondong Special Tourist Zone

This area centers on Muju Gucheondong Valley, with the outer reaches of Deogyusan National Park and the mountain's natural recreation forest also falling within its bounds.

One of Hyeri's photos shows the trio driving in through the zone's entrance.

The valley stretches 30 kilometers along the northern edge of Deogyusan National Park, where water runs through a dense forest. It has 33 noted scenic spots, among them Eunguam Rock, Haksodae Falls, Waryongdam Pond, Gucheon Waterfall and Yeonhwa Waterfall. Summer visitors can try catching fireflies in the wild, a sight that has grown scarce elsewhere.

Muju Resort sits within easy reach, combining a family hotel, condominiums and facilities for skiing, hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking. A gondola carries visitors up to Seolcheonbong peak at 1,520 meters, from which the summit at Hyangjeokbong peak, 1,614 meters, is a short climb. Nearby, the venue Taekwondowon offers hands-on programs related to the Korean martial art, including a one-day course with a demonstration, a basics class, and board-breaking.

Anguksa

This temple, where Hyeri and Jisoo were photographed snapping pictures of each other, is the only one on Jeoksangsan mountain.

The monk Wolin founded Anguksa in 1227, during the reign of King Chungryeol.

The mountain later became a guardian of royal records. A secret archive built in 1614 stored the annals of the Joseon era, and a second hall added in 1641 held the royal genealogy. The pair were designated together as the Jeoksangsan Historical Archives. Hoguksa temple went up alongside them to help protect the records, housing the monk-soldiers tasked with guarding the site.

When the Muju Power Plant was built, Anguksa was moved to the former Hoguksa site and rebuilt in 1995. Its 15 buildings now sit beside Sanjeong Lake, reachable by a paved road. The temple runs templestay programs, from short retreats to a martial arts stay offered on weekends, with reservations available through templestay.com.

Where to eat

For diners, Sandeurae sits at the entrance to Deogyusan Resort and draws guests for its signature neungi mushroom hot pot, containing 12 kinds of mushrooms along with meat and assorted vegetables. Hyeri's post includes a shot of the three posing at a table there in front of the spread.