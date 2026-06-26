Hyundai Motor has unveiled a fully redesigned Avante compact sedan, bringing more cabin space and its latest software and artificial intelligence features to one of South Korea’s best-known passenger cars.

The eighth-generation Avante made its global debut on Friday at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show at BEXCO in the southeastern port city of Busan. The all-new model arrives six years after the seventh-generation Avante was released in 2020.

The most noticeable change comes inside the cabin. The revamped Avante features Pleos Connect, Hyundai’s next-generation infotainment system. The platform supports Gleo AI, a generative AI agent that allows drivers to control vehicle functions and search for information through conversational commands.

The redesigned sedan combines sharper proportions with a wider, lower stance, while offering a larger cabin that moves the model closer to the midsize segment. The new Avante is 55 millimeters longer than the previous model, with its wheelbase extended by 30 millimeters and width increased by 30 millimeters.

The powertrain lineup consists of a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter hybrid. The gasoline model produces 149 horsepower, up 26 horsepower from the previous version, while the hybrid delivers a combined output of 157 horsepower.

“The all-new Avante sets a new benchmark for its class by offering a balanced combination of distinctive design, a spacious interior, safety, and digital experiences,” Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor, said. “Hyundai Motor will continue to secure competitiveness in software and electrification to deliver an innovative mobility experience.”

Hyundai plans to disclose detailed trim, specification information and pricing for the all-new Avante in the third quarter, when it will also begin taking orders.

At the Busan Mobility Show that runs from Friday to Monday, Hyundai has set up a 2,040 square-meter exhibition space, featuring an interactive experience zone for Pleos Connect centered on the all-new Avante and the new Grandeur.

The carmaker is also showcasing a wide range of electric vehicles and hydrogen models, including the Ioniq 5, the New Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 9, the Kona Electric, the New Staria Limousine Electric and the all-new Nexo.