And2ble has signed with Epic Records Japan ahead of its Japanese debut, marking its entry into the Japanese market.

YH Entertainment announced Friday that And2ble had signed a contract with Epic Records Japan, a record label under Sony Music Labels, a division of Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

And2ble, a five-member boy group, first made its debut in May 2025 with the mini album "Sequence 01: Curiosity."

The album surpassed 730,000 sales in its first week on Hanteo Chart, Korea's real-time album sales chart, ranking fourth among debut albums by any K-pop group. The main track "Curious" won two music show trophies, just eight days after its debut.

Ahead of its Japanese debut, And2ble posted strong performances on Japan's major music charts. "Sequence 01: Curiosity" ranked No. 2 on Tower Records Japan's nationwide weekly album chart, No. 2 on Billboard Japan's download albums chart and No. 4 on Oricon's weekly combined albums ranking.

And2ble members Zhang Hao, Yoo Seungeon, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin and Han Yujin are set to meet Japanese fans through their concert "2026 And2ble Show Concert: Welcome to Qurious," at K-Arena Yokohama from June 30 to July 2, and at Glion Arena Kobe from July 11 to 12.