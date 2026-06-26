Girl group I-dle uploaded a snippet of its ninth EP, “We Made,” via agency Cube Entertainment on Friday.

The preview includes parts of all six songs from the forthcoming EP, from the main track “Gimme Dat Love” to B-side tracks “Morning” and “Love is Pain” and prereleases “Mono (feat. skaiwater)” and “Crow.”

The mini album is set to be fully unveiled on July 6, fronted by what the group is promoting as a summer song.

Meanwhile, the quintet will have two shows at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong June 27 and 28 for their tour “Syncopation.”

The group kicked off the tour in Seoul in February and went live in four cities across Asia and two in Australia. The 10-city North American leg of the tour was cancelled but the group will still perform a set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31.