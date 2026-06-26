Babymonster clocked 100 million plays on YouTube with the music video for its digital single “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” as of Thursday, according to label YG Entertainment.

This is the 17th video from the seven-member group to reach the milestone, which came in about 17 days. The video topped the platform’s trending videos worldwide and global daily music videos charts upon its release.

The news came a day before Babymonster kicks off its second international tour “Choom” with three shows June 26 to 28 in Seoul. The group will make 18 stops worldwide with 29 performances in all.

The tour is named after the group's third EP, which has topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 19 regions since its release last month.