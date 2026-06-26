Remarks come as India and South Korea deepen cooperation while advancing Global South and middle-power partnerships

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar unveiled a five-step plan to reimagine global cooperation amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, calling for more resilient supply chains, stronger partnerships and reformed multilateralism.

In his keynote address at the 21st Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Thursday, Jaishankar said that the international community must adapt to an increasingly divided world by reducing economic vulnerabilities and expanding cooperation.

Themed "Reinventing Cooperation in a Fragmented World," the forum features some 70 sessions on global security, economic and climate transitions, digital governance and AI, with the participation of current and former officials and policy experts worldwide.

The first step, according to Jaishankar, is to mitigate risks to the global economy by diversifying production and supply chains.

"Resilience and redundancy are key," he said, adding that such efforts would reduce economic coercion.

His second proposal calls for forging closer relationships among influential nations to stabilize the global order and address common challenges through issue-based cooperation.

His third proposal calls for strengthening respect for international law and institutions, with Jaishankar citing the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as a framework that must be collectively protected.

The fourth element of his plan focuses on expanding opportunities for the Global South by increasing its capacity and participation in global development, creating new engines of economic growth.

The final pillar calls for providing global public goods through shared efforts while advancing reformed multilateralism.

"The world must take more control over its own future," Jaishankar said, adding that the five principles underscore the need for closer India-South Korea cooperation.

He cited shipbuilding, digital technology, healthcare, infrastructure and defense as sectors where the two countries have complementary strengths.

Jaishankar said discussions with South Korean officials had focused on expanding economic and technological partnerships, strengthening political and strategic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

He said global challenges — including pandemics, terrorism and extreme climate events — underscore the need for international cooperation because they transcend national borders.

Quoting the ancient Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "the world is one family," Jaishankar said that the current global turbulence reflects societies increasingly challenging that principle, and he stressed the importance of maintaining openness toward the world.

His remarks come at a time when India and South Korea are deepening strategic cooperation in semiconductors, AI, defense and resilient supply chains, signaling a broader shift toward pragmatic partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world.

It also highlights India's growing role in the Global South and the expanding importance of middle-power cooperation.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

The two ministers agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and reviewed progress on follow-up measures from the recent summit between their leaders. They also discussed the Middle East situation and global supply chain security, reaffirming their hope for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while pledging close coordination.