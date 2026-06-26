Naver on Friday opened its AI Tab to all users on mobile and desktop search, marking a broader push by the Korean internet giant to turn search into a gateway for tasks such as shopping, local discovery and reservations.

The AI-powered tab, now available directly on Naver’s main search box, is designed to understand what users are trying to do and connect them to relevant services across the company’s ecosystem, including shopping, maps, places and bookings.

Unlike a conventional search feature that mainly returns links or summaries, AI Tab is built around what Naver calls agentic search, guiding users from a query to the next action within the same search experience.

As part of the rollout, Smart Lens — Naver’s key multimodal search tool previously accessible through Green Dot, its AI-powered mobile search hub — has been placed next to the AI Tab button in the search box for easier access. Music search has also been integrated into AI Tab.

Starting next month, users will be able to enter AI Tab from the chat box displayed below AI Briefing results, allowing them to continue a search session in a more conversational format.

Naver first unveiled AI Tab at DAN, its flagship annual technology and business conference, last year and began beta testing the service in April for Naver Plus Membership users. The beta version drew more than 4 million cumulative users in about two months, according to the company.

During the test period, click-through rates for both product and place cards exceeded 20 percent. Naver said the data showed that repeated use of AI Tab led to stronger engagement with its commerce and local services.

Users who visited AI Tab at least 11 times clicked on product cards 2.7 times more often than one-time users. Place-card clicks were twice as high among the same group.

The official version adds more action-oriented features, including answers that display Naver Map information and available reservation time slots in real time.

For the full launch, Naver has adopted a new model tailored for conversational search that can lead to user actions. The company described it as a “product-native large language model,” designed for stable use across large-scale consumer services and trained around actual product scenarios.

The model builds on HyperClova X, Naver’s large language model, while incorporating the company’s service data, vertical-specific information and user feedback. Naver said the model has been improved in areas such as query understanding, answer summarization and tool use.

The launch reflects Naver’s effort to defend and expand its search business as global tech companies race to embed generative AI into search, commerce and personal assistant services.

Naver plans to add more agent features to AI Tab in the second half of this year. One planned function will recommend real estate listings based on a user’s budget and preferred location.

The company is also preparing a health agent that can review uploaded medical checkup results and suggest personalized lifestyle and health management guidance.

Naver also plans to bring AI Tab to its Whale web browser within the year, extending the feature beyond its main search app and website.