Naver said Friday it is expanding its mobility partnership with Hyundai Motor Group by integrating its flagship services into the automaker's next-generation infotainment system, Pleos Connect.

At the 2026 Busan Mobility Show on Friday, Hyundai unveiled the new Grandeur and the all-new Avante, both equipped with Pleos Connect. Starting with the new Grandeur, the companies plan to expand their collaboration to bring Naver's AI-powered services to Hyundai's next-generation connected cars, resulting in software-defined vehicles featuring the platform.

Pleos Connect will offer vehicle-optimized versions of the Naver app, Naver Maps and the Whale browser, allowing drivers to seamlessly continue the search, navigation and content experiences they use on their mobile devices.

The in-car Naver app provides personalized information and content based on the driver's schedule, interests and location. Its "Today Briefing" feature summarizes the day's weather, top news and upcoming appointments before a trip. As drivers approach a scheduled destination, the app transitions seamlessly to Naver Maps for navigation while also recommending nearby attractions and restaurants.

Naver Maps has been optimized for in-vehicle use, enabling drivers to access essential driving information without connecting their smartphones through Apple CarPlay or other systems. By analyzing driving patterns, location context and vehicle status, the service displays personalized information on the home screen, including nearby gas stations, driving scores and coupons for nearby restaurants and other local businesses.

The Whale browser enables drivers to access web-based services and content optimized for the vehicle environment. It also supports automatic light and dark modes that adjust to ambient lighting, providing a more comfortable browsing experience.

"Naver transformed everyday digital experiences on PCs and later on mobile devices through services such as search, local information, shopping and other content," said CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

"Together with Hyundai Motor Group, we aim to deliver new experiences in the mobility ecosystem as vehicles evolve into platforms that seamlessly connect users' daily lives with their digital experiences."