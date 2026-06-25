Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-birm met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday to discuss strengthening cooperation in critical minerals supply chains.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Canberra, Australia, the two agreed to deepen communication on advancing critical minerals value chains and supply chain resilience and explore new areas of collaboration.

Addressing challenges in Australia’s smelting industry, Albanese highlighted Korea Zinc’s Sun Metals Corp. has remained profitable, noting its long-standing operations since 1996 align with the government’s industrial and energy priorities. He cited that the company’s investments in smelting, renewable energy and green hydrogen align with Australia’s “Future Made in Australia” net-zero industrial policy.

Choi and Albanese also discussed “Project Crucible,” Korea Zinc’s planned critical minerals smelter in Tennessee. Jointly developed with the US government, the project aims to strengthen America's critical mineral supply chains and reduce its reliance on foreign processing.

Choi said the initiative demonstrates how technological expertise and government support can work together to enhance supply chain security. Albanese called the project a potential model for Australia, adding that he looks forward to further discussions on solving the hurdles facing the country’s smelting sector.

Korea Zinc has operated SMC since 1996 and has since expanded its Australian business into renewable energy and green hydrogen — key pillars of Choi’s “Troika Drive” growth strategy unveiled in 2022.

Underscoring nearly three decades of partnership with Australia, Choi stated, “Australia’s abundant resources, combined with Korea Zinc’s technological prowess and diversified business portfolio, will continue to create powerful synergies.”