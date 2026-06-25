Automaker may swap US AI research arm for SoftBank's remaining stake ahead of robotics firm's planned IPO

Hyundai Motor Group is considering swapping its US artificial intelligence research arm for SoftBank's remaining stake in Boston Dynamics, which would give the automaker full ownership of the robotics company ahead of its planned initial public offering.

According to media reports on Thursday, if the deal goes through, Hyundai would acquire the remaining 9.65 percent stake in Boston Dynamics currently held by SoftBank, making the robot maker a wholly owned subsidiary, while transferring its robotics and AI institute (RAI) to the Japanese company.

Established in Massachusetts in 2022, RAI was launched by Hyundai and Boston Dynamics with more than $400 million in funding to develop core AI and robotics technologies, including robot perception, decision-making and learning.

Industry watchers say offering RAI as part of a strategic swap makes the deal far more appealing to SoftBank.

While SoftBank’s minority stake in Boston Dynamics provides limited influence and liquidity prior to its market debut, RAI would provide direct ownership of a long-term AI and robotics research asset.

“If SoftBank acquires RAI, it is unlikely to sell it to another company,” said an industry analyst on condition of anonymity. “Instead, it could use it as an in-house research and development platform to build its own AI-powered robotics ecosystem.”

While SoftBank has primarily operated as an investment firm through its Vision Fund, buying and selling pieces of high-growth companies, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son is aggressively shifting the company into an AI powerhouse.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, Son declared his ambition to lead the race toward “artificial superintelligence” — AI he claims will surpass human intelligence by 10,000 times.

Son also revealed that SoftBank has begun manufacturing robots at its new “physical AI factory,” describing it as the world’s first large-scale facility where robots are built entirely by other robots.

For Hyundai, taking full ownership of Boston Dynamics could streamline the company’s business structure before going public.

RAI is focused on long-term foundational research, meaning its R&D expenses could weigh on Boston Dynamics’ financial performance and raise concerns among investors. By separating RAI, the robotics arm could offer a clearer path to profitability and commercialization.

If current shareholders absorb SoftBank’s stake according to their current ownership percentage, ownership will increase as follows: Hyundai Motor from 27.96 percent to 30.95 percent, Kia from 17.22 percent to 19.06 percent, Hyundai Mobis from 11.20 percent to 12.40 percent, Executive Chair Chung Euisun from 22.57 percent to 24.98 percent and Hyundai Glovis from 11.40 percent to 12.62 percent.

This ownership structure will pave the way for the commercialization of Atlas and Boston Dynamics’ planned IPO in 2028. It could also make it easier to attract pre-IPO investment and secure growth capital ahead of the listing.