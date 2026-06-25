Bun Woo-seok (VARO Entertainment)
Bun Woo-seok (VARO Entertainment)

Actor Byeon Woo-seok topped the K-Brand Index ranking of advertising models for the first half of 2026, according to the Asia Brand Research Institute on Thursday.

The Asia Brand Research Institute, a big data evaluation agency, announced that Byeon Woo-seok ranked No. 1 in the advertising model category of the 2026 first half's K-Brand Index. The research analyzed 3.62 billion pieces of online data of the 30 most-searched celebrities this year.

The K-Brand Index was calculated based on multiple indicators, including trend, media, social, positivity, negativity, activity, community and an AI index.

Second place went to the singer Lim Young-woong, followed by soccer player Son Heung-min, entertainer Yu Jae-seok, IU, Blackpink's Jennie, Park Bo-gum, Ive's Jang Wonyoung, actor Go Youn-jung and BTS' Jungkook.

Lim was at the top of the list in 2025, and Son was No. 1 in 2024.

"Commercial advertisements value how effectively a model conveys a brand's philosophy and identity, as well as name recognition. With a multiplatform environment across television, over-the-top, sports, music and social media, advertisers prefer personalities who are not just familiar to the public but have strong public appeal and global influence," said Ryu Won-seon, the Research Center Director of Asia Brand Institute.

"Byeon Woo-seok's rise to the top serves as a prime example of how the high level of recognition and broad public appeal he gained through the success of his television series have translated into commercial value," Ryu added.

(Asia Brand Research Institute)
(Asia Brand Research Institute)

mjcha@heraldcorp.com