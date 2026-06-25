Actor Byeon Woo-seok topped the K-Brand Index ranking of advertising models for the first half of 2026, according to the Asia Brand Research Institute on Thursday.

The Asia Brand Research Institute, a big data evaluation agency, announced that Byeon Woo-seok ranked No. 1 in the advertising model category of the 2026 first half's K-Brand Index. The research analyzed 3.62 billion pieces of online data of the 30 most-searched celebrities this year.

The K-Brand Index was calculated based on multiple indicators, including trend, media, social, positivity, negativity, activity, community and an AI index.

Second place went to the singer Lim Young-woong, followed by soccer player Son Heung-min, entertainer Yu Jae-seok, IU, Blackpink's Jennie, Park Bo-gum, Ive's Jang Wonyoung, actor Go Youn-jung and BTS' Jungkook.

Lim was at the top of the list in 2025, and Son was No. 1 in 2024.

"Commercial advertisements value how effectively a model conveys a brand's philosophy and identity, as well as name recognition. With a multiplatform environment across television, over-the-top, sports, music and social media, advertisers prefer personalities who are not just familiar to the public but have strong public appeal and global influence," said Ryu Won-seon, the Research Center Director of Asia Brand Institute.

"Byeon Woo-seok's rise to the top serves as a prime example of how the high level of recognition and broad public appeal he gained through the success of his television series have translated into commercial value," Ryu added.