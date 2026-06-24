Former US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said traditional notions of defense are no longer enough, arguing that security must extend beyond military cooperation to include the economy, technology and supply chains.

"Self-defense and collective defense remain indispensable, but collective security must encompass not only military cooperation, but also cooperation in economics, technology, especially AI and big data, supply chains, and cyber resilience," he said at a session titled "Between Collective Defense and Collective Security: Toward a New Security Architecture in East Asia" at the Jeju Forum, a global platform for discussions on peace and security.

His remarks stressed the need for the Seoul-Washington alliance to evolve beyond a military partnership into one centered on economic and technological cooperation.

The session, moderated by Robert Hill, former Australian defense minister, also featured Suh Wook, former South Korean defense minister, and Shigeru Kitamura, former secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat.

The 21st edition of the annual international peace forum opened Wednesday for a three-day run to explore ways to enhance global cooperation amid intensified geopolitical challenges.

Harris said the international order is undergoing profound change and becoming more fragmented.

"We're seeing tectonic shifts in the international order. Freedom, sovereignty and the rules-based system are no longer givens," he said.

He also described China as more than a trade competitor, calling it a long-term geopolitical challenge.

"China's growing willingness to employ military, economic and coercive tools to advance its interests presents the most significant long-term challenge to the notion of truly global security," he added.

Harris also warned of the persistent threat posed by North Korea, saying diplomacy alone failed to prevent Pyongyang from advancing its nuclear program.

"We waited too long through at least six US administrations and relied too heavily on diplomacy," he said.

"While Kim Jong-un is still in power, North Korea is still dangerous ... Kim will never give up his nuclear weapons," he added.

Even so, Harris said diplomacy should remain an option. "I've been wrong before. I can and do hope." (Yonhap)