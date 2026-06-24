The government decided to seek disciplinary measures against 17 fire officials after confirming that a female firefighter in the southern city of Gwangju had been forced into unwanted after-work dinners and drinking before killing herself last year, officials said Wednesday.

Officials at the fire station were also found to have ignored a request from her family for an investigation into workplace harassment allegations and released without permission the content of counseling she had before her death over anxiety about relations with her fiance, the office for government policy coordination said.

The office launched a two-week inspection following an order from President Lee Jae Myung earlier this month.

The deceased firefighter took her own life in October.

Although no suicide note was found, her family claimed she had complained of having to attend late-night dinners and drinking sessions before her death. The family requested an investigation, but the fire station closed the case after just a week, saying there were no unusual circumstances.

The family and her fiance filed a complaint with a higher fire agency, but no meaningful investigation was conducted for months. It was only after the family took the case to the National Fire Agency that a proper probe began. The office for government policy coordination took over the case in accordance with Lee's order.

The office said it will notify the National Police Agency of the findings and request stern measures against the 17 officials. (Yonhap)