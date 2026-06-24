Online university

Seoul Cyber University is strengthening its position as Korea’s leading online university by combining artificial intelligence education with an advanced digital learning system.

The school is the first cyber university in Korea to receive the highest A grade in all three official evaluations of remote universities conducted by the Ministry of Education.

It was named an excellent university in the 2007 comprehensive evaluation of remote universities, received an A grade in the 2013 cyber university assessment and again earned the top A grade in the 2020 remote university certification and capacity diagnosis.

According to official data from Higher Education in Korea, the university recorded the largest number of new students among cyber universities for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025.

It has also produced the largest number of graduates among cyber universities and ranked first in total scholarship payments for four straight years.

Seoul Cyber University was also selected twice in a row for the Education Ministry’s remote university education innovation support project.

In the second-cycle institutional accreditation for remote universities, covering 2025 to 2029, the university met all 52 indicators across all evaluation areas, securing its accredited status for the next five years.

Positioning 2024 as the first year of its AI leadership, the university has expanded its AI-related programs, including the Department of Artificial Intelligence, the College of AI Convergence, and AI Creator, AI Real Estate Big Data and AI Smart Farm programs.

The university also operates a Virtual eXperience content production system, allowing students to choose learning videos from multiple angles on PCs, tablets and smartphones without additional software.

With 11 colleges and 49 departments and majors, Seoul Cyber University continues to broaden access to higher education while preparing students for an AI-driven future.