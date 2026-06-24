Standard Chartered Bank Korea is broadening its private banking services beyond traditional wealth management and offering exclusive art and education programs for affluent clients and their families.

As part of the initiative, the bank hosted an art-focused event on June 18 for private banking clients and prospective customers with at least 1 billion won ($649,000) in deposits.

The program, titled 2026 Master Class: The Beginning of Art Collecting and held at Seoul Auction's Gangnam Center in Cheongdam-dong, combined a lecture on art investing and collecting with a guided tour of selected works.

A senior auctioneer from Seoul Auction provided insights into art market trends, auction mechanics and collecting strategies. Participants also viewed works by leading Korean modern and contemporary artists alongside internationally recognized names.

The bank is also accepting applications for its 2026 Global Future Leader Program, a three-day mentoring course designed for the children of high-net-worth clients.

Scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at the bank's headquarters, the program will feature mentors from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and focus on developing critical thinking, leadership and problem-solving skills.

Students can choose from three academic tracks: science, engineering and medicine; social sciences; and humanities.

The program is open to 40 middle and high school students whose parents hold at least 500 million won in assets with the bank. Applications will be accepted through June 30.

The move reflects a broader trend among private banks to differentiate themselves through lifestyle, educational and networking services aimed at deepening relationships with wealthy clients and their families.

"We will continue to introduce premium lifestyle programs tailored to our private banking clients while encouraging more eligible families to participate in the Global Future Leader Program," said Kim Ji-kang, head of Standard Chartered Korea's Affluent Business Division.